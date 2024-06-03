Ratio Wealth Group Sells 9,080 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ratio Wealth Group lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,080 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.8% of Ratio Wealth Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ratio Wealth Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $231,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after buying an additional 1,690,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.68. 335,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,909. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.81. The stock has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.80.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.