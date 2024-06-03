Raymond James Boosts AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$35.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.00.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AltaGas

AltaGas Stock Performance

AltaGas stock opened at C$30.75 on Friday. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$22.62 and a 12-month high of C$30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.77.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.09. AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.13 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 2.1388695 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Insider Activity

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 100,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.45, for a total value of C$3,045,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.45, for a total value of C$3,045,000.00. Also, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total value of C$361,564.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 194,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,722. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.