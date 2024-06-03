Raymond James Raises Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $73.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSTG. Barclays cut shares of Pure Storage from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.15.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PSTG

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:PSTG opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.15. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $68.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $807,100.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,526,815.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 138,105 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,794.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at $26,813,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,266,704. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 53.3% in the first quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 6.8% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.