RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $299.25

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $299.25 and last traded at $295.55, with a volume of 2520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.57.

The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.95 and a 200 day moving average of $267.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.28.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.21 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,318,000. Maren Capital LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,912,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 1,362.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 118,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,853,000 after purchasing an additional 110,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,926,000 after acquiring an additional 99,066 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 50.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after acquiring an additional 78,224 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

