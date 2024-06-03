Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.00

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 37 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36.75 ($0.47), with a volume of 328266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.85 ($0.46).

Real Estate Investors Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £63.89 million, a PE ratio of -735.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39.

Real Estate Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. Real Estate Investors’s payout ratio is -6,000.00%.

Real Estate Investors Company Profile

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

