Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 16,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.00. 1,681,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,555,437. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.24. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 285.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

