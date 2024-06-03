Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/30/2024 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $51.00 to $55.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $65.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $72.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Advance Auto Parts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/30/2024 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $63.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $68.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Advance Auto Parts had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Advance Auto Parts was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/16/2024 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $82.00 to $78.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of AAP stock traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $88.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,008.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Windom acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,998,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,669 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,226.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,352,000 after buying an additional 1,939,560 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,577,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,267,000 after buying an additional 46,226 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 67.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,533,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,522,000 after buying an additional 615,674 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $127,234,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

