Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) PT Raised to $17.00 at Lake Street Capital

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RRGB has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a market cap of $126.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.79. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76.

In related news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $566,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,793,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,201,573.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

