ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $78.96 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.00120219 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00013951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008558 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000139 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

