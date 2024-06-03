Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) COO Sells $6,031,954.98 in Stock

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
RS stock traded down $3.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $297.21. The company had a trading volume of 256,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,460. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.56 and a 52 week high of $342.20. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $310.40 and a 200 day moving average of $298.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.21.
Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.37 earnings per share. Reliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,224,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,074 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 20.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,270,000 after purchasing an additional 184,509 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 885,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after purchasing an additional 64,895 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 35.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 723,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,790,000 after purchasing an additional 189,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 6.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 675,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,215,000 after buying an additional 37,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RS. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.
Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
