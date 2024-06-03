Renold (LON:RNO) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.80

Shares of Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 63.80 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 63.80 ($0.81), with a volume of 611537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.40 ($0.77).

Renold Trading Up 5.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £133.44 million, a PE ratio of 874.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 47.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 41.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.39.

About Renold

Renold plc engages manufacturing and sale of high precision engineered products and solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers inverted tooth chain; and transmission chain including general transmission, low maintenance, abrasion and corrosion resistant, and drive chain, as well as klik-top polymer block chain and standard attachment chain.

