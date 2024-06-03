Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPAY. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Repay from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Repay has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $989.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $80.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.24 million. Analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 58,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $642,773.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,591,371.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Repay by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,871,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,589,000 after acquiring an additional 233,334 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Repay by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Repay by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Repay by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,844,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,290,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repay by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,366,000 after buying an additional 32,554 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

