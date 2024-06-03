Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVBW) Short Interest Update

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVBW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Revelation Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Revelation Biosciences stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,211. Revelation Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Revelation Biosciences

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.

