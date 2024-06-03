Reviewing Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE)

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spire Global and KORE Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire Global $105.70 million 2.11 -$63.96 million ($3.48) -2.63 KORE Group $276.61 million 0.19 -$167.04 million ($1.88) -0.34

Spire Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KORE Group. Spire Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KORE Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire Global 0 0 5 0 3.00 KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Spire Global and KORE Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Spire Global presently has a consensus price target of $17.60, indicating a potential upside of 92.35%. KORE Group has a consensus price target of $2.94, indicating a potential upside of 364.60%. Given KORE Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Spire Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Spire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Spire Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of KORE Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Spire Global has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spire Global and KORE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire Global -66.72% -66.19% -20.82% KORE Group -57.97% -123.65% -14.99%

Summary

KORE Group beats Spire Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, and space services industries. The company was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. Spire Global, Inc. is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

