Richard T. Allorto, Jr. Acquires 10,000 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stock

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $113,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.40. 690,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,396. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $44.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PFLT

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.