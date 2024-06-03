Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.81.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RIGL

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0 %

RIGL stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 124,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,676. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $171.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 30,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,465,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 843,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 414,207 shares in the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.