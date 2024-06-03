RK Capital Management LLC Acquires 115,600 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 514,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,600 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Sprinklr worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 5.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 93,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CXM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In related news, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $216,324.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 197,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,861.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $216,324.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 197,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,861.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $363,002.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 382,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 495,273 shares of company stock worth $6,083,127 over the last 90 days. 30.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprinklr Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CXM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.89. 2,164,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $194.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.50 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Articles

