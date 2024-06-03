RK Capital Management LLC Has $13.65 Million Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies makes up approximately 2.9% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Carlisle Companies worth $13,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSL. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 3.1 %

CSL traded down $12.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $405.43. The company had a trading volume of 529,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,494. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $398.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.17. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $222.59 and a 52 week high of $430.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

