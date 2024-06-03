RK Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

RK Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,875 shares during the period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.4% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $11,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $825,705,000 after purchasing an additional 29,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,560,000 after acquiring an additional 100,349 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,299,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,222,000 after acquiring an additional 57,717 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,898,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,916,000 after acquiring an additional 224,865 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.74. The company had a trading volume of 746,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,383. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.21. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $146.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JAZZ

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

