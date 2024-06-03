RK Capital Management LLC Sells 45,100 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

RK Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,100 shares during the quarter. RK Capital Management LLC owned 2.25% of Lantronix worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Lantronix in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lantronix during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jason Cohenour bought 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,909 shares in the company, valued at $123,089.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lantronix news, CEO Saleel Awsare acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Cohenour bought 21,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,089.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LTRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantronix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ:LTRX traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $3.82. 254,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,174. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $143.56 million, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 2.09.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $41.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.80 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

