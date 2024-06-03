Robert W. Baird Cuts Toro (NYSE:TTC) Price Target to $90.00

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TTC. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.25.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day moving average of $89.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Toro has a 12-month low of $77.15 and a 12-month high of $106.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toro in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Toro by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Toro by 1,204.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Toro by 2,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

