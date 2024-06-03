Robert W. Baird Trims Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Target Price to $27.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Kohl’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.44.

NYSE:KSS opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $29.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 80.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

