Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Sells $2,569,051.38 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) Director Baiju Bhatt sold 116,669 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $2,569,051.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

On Wednesday, May 15th, Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $304,506.09.

On Friday, May 10th, Baiju Bhatt sold 153,180 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $2,547,383.40.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Baiju Bhatt sold 154,160 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $2,714,757.60.

On Thursday, April 18th, Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $286,005.72.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $286,172.39.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Baiju Bhatt sold 157,177 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $2,579,274.57.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of HOOD traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,032,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,265,343. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOOD. Citigroup lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,779,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,819,000 after acquiring an additional 197,245 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,991,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,495 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.