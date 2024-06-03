Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,479 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after purchasing an additional 648,291 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,964,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,603,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 334,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,059,000 after purchasing an additional 231,958 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,435.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,844,000 after purchasing an additional 208,598 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.25. The stock had a trading volume of 167,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,848. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.84 and its 200 day moving average is $235.03. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $254.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

