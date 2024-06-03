Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,933 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.7% of Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.90. 652,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,910. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $184.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

