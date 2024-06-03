Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $350.68. 1,323,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $342.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $357.59.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

