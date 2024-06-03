Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $80.02. The company had a trading volume of 16,196,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,344,890. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.38.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.93.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

