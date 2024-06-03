Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,096 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 404.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ADP traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,721,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,280. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.95. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

