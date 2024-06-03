Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 101,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 8.4% of Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.21. 445,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,094. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.70.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

