Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $318,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BIP Wealth LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $305.85. 4,488,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,028. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.88. The firm has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

