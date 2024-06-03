Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $672,000 Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $107.81. 10,411,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,535,601. The firm has a market cap of $143.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $107.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.26.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

