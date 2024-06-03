Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth $35,544,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Kenvue by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 72,435 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kenvue by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,803,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,897,000 after buying an additional 732,616 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 364.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 484,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after buying an additional 380,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 31,659,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,170,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion and a PE ratio of 24.74.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on KVUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

