Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Roche from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Roche alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RHHBY

Roche Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roche

RHHBY opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Roche has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $40.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roche by 1,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,841,000 after buying an additional 1,045,687 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,268,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,969,000 after purchasing an additional 368,444 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Roche by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 174,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 113,823 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roche during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roche in the first quarter valued at approximately $689,000.

About Roche

(Get Free Report)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.