Rock Creek Group LP Boosts Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide makes up 0.3% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 0.05% of Euronet Worldwide worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EEFT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.56.

NASDAQ EEFT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.26. The stock had a trading volume of 49,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,813. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.84 and a 52-week high of $121.06. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.85 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

