Rock Creek Group LP Has $38.81 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Rock Creek Group LP cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,990 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Rock Creek Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rock Creek Group LP owned 0.71% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $38,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at about $227,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.70. 180,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,477. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $100.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average of $99.95.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

