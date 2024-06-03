Rock Creek Group LP Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Rock Creek Group LP lowered its position in shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Free Report) by 92.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,866 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Vitru were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vitru during the 3rd quarter worth about $901,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTRU traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $313.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of -0.07. Vitru Limited has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34.

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.72 million during the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Vitru Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, graduate, technical, and professional courses, as well as continuing education and preparatory courses.

