Rock Creek Group LP Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Rock Creek Group LP lowered its position in shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Free Report) by 92.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,866 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Vitru were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vitru during the 3rd quarter worth about $901,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vitru Price Performance
VTRU traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $313.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of -0.07. Vitru Limited has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34.
About Vitru
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, graduate, technical, and professional courses, as well as continuing education and preparatory courses.
