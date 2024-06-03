Rock Creek Group LP Has $999,000 Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Rock Creek Group LP decreased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 92.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,631,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.43. The company had a trading volume of 198,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,179. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.24. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 0.48.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

