ROI Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ROI Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,170 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.29. 68,465,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,890,859. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $562.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.89.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,597 shares of company stock worth $35,733,686 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

