ROI Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.93 Million in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

ROI Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 1.6% of ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,421,649,000 after buying an additional 625,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,651,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,471,733,000 after buying an additional 314,600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,385,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $800,750,000 after purchasing an additional 311,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $769,556,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,011,000 after purchasing an additional 378,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CNI traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.82. 703,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.20 and a 200-day moving average of $125.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

