Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $530.43. 2,957,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,313,653. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $535.74. The stock has a market cap of $457.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

