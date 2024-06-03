Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 90.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,384 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $29,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 38,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

NYSE:ROP traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $536.16. The company had a trading volume of 549,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,110. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $447.95 and a 12-month high of $565.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.39.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

