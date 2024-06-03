Rose Sparks Purchases 5,000 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Stock

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) CFO Rose Sparks purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $21,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FutureFuel Trading Down 2.8 %

FutureFuel stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 867,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,014. The stock has a market cap of $182.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.64. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.28 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.86%.

FutureFuel Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FF. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on FutureFuel from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FutureFuel

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,391,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 45,914 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 64.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 741,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 289,889 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 650,493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 195,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

