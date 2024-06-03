Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

RY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.67.

Shares of RY stock opened at $109.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $154.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $109.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 50.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

