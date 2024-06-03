Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $172.41 Million Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,698 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Linde worth $172,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Linde by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Linde news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,717 shares of company stock worth $12,334,466. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIN traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $434.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.29. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $357.79 and a 12-month high of $477.71. The stock has a market cap of $208.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

