Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 586,381 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,486 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.0% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Adobe worth $349,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.2% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price objective on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $439.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,965,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,651. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $417.74 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $480.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $549.60. The stock has a market cap of $196.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

