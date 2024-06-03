Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 4,687,487 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 234.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,690,063 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,687,487 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for about 1.3% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.36% of HDFC Bank worth $448,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded up $3.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.24. 4,375,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,193. The company has a market capitalization of $113.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 18.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HDB

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.