Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.29.

RHP opened at $105.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $122.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.10%.

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,156,815.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,470,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,248,000 after buying an additional 226,547 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,230,000 after acquiring an additional 114,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,669,000 after acquiring an additional 93,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,100,000 after purchasing an additional 62,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

