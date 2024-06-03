Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,247,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 779,937 shares.The stock last traded at $5.96 and had previously closed at $5.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SB. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Safe Bulkers Trading Up 6.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $81.67 million for the quarter. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Institutional Trading of Safe Bulkers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 216,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 86,966 shares during the last quarter. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

Featured Stories

