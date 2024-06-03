Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $234.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $231.00 to $234.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRM. Argus upped their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $292.79.

NYSE:CRM opened at $234.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.80 and its 200 day moving average is $276.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total transaction of $4,563,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,266,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,231,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total transaction of $4,563,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,266,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,231,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $1,258,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,429,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $182,912,726. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 132,020 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 131,076 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,477,000 after purchasing an additional 27,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 476.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 297,453 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $89,587,000 after purchasing an additional 245,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

