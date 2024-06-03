Sands Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,567,526 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,103,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567,526 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 1.4% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $465,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin Capital Advisors LLP raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,719 shares of company stock worth $13,625,632. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.41. 1,283,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

